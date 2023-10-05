Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after raids

By Press Association
Security officers stand guard outside the office of NewsClick in New Delhi (AP)
Security officers stand guard outside the office of NewsClick in New Delhi (AP)

Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.

The arrests were made on Tuesday after some journalists associated with NewsClick were detained and their digital devices seized during extensive raids that were part of an investigation into whether it had received funds from China.

NewsClick has denied any financial misconduct.

Suman Nalwa, a police spokesperson, said the arrests were made under a wide-ranging anti-terrorism law.

The government has used the law to stifle dissent and jail activists, journalists and critics of Modi, with some spending years in jail before going to trial.

Those arrested were NewsClick’s founder and editor, Prabir Purkayastha, and its human resources chief, Amit Chakravarty.

Police said at least 46 people were questioned during the raids and their devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents were taken away for examination.

Detained journalist
Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a senior journalist and columnist associated with NewsClick, who was one of the 46 people detained by Delhi police, speaks during a protest at press club of India in New Delhi, India (AP)

They included current and former employees, freelance contributors and cartoonists.

NewsClick was founded in 2009 and is seen as a rare Indian news outlet willing to criticise Mr Modi.

It was also raided by Indian financial enforcement officials in 2021, after which a court blocked the authorities from taking any “coercive measures” against the website.

Indian authorities brought a case against the site and its journalists on August 17, weeks after a New York Times report alleged that it had received funds from an American millionaire who had funded the spread of “Chinese propaganda”.

That same month, India’s junior minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, accused NewsClick of spreading an “anti-India agenda”, citing the New York Times report, and of working with the opposition Indian National Congress party.

Both NewsClick and the Congress party denied the accusations.

Media watchdogs including the Committee to Protect Journalists denounced the arrests and raids and said they were part of an intensifying crackdown on independent media under Mr Modi.

“This is the latest attack on press freedom in India. We urge the Indian government to immediately cease these actions, as journalists must be allowed to work without fear of intimidation or reprisal,” Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator, said in a statement.

The Editors Guild of India said it was worried that the intention of raids was to “create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws”.

Police raid
Security officers carry boxes of material confiscated after the raid (AP)

In February, authorities searched the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices over accusations of tax evasion a few days after it broadcast a UK documentary that examined Mr Modi’s role in anti-Muslim riots in 2002.

A number of other news organisations have also been investigated for financial impropriety under Modi’s government. Independent media in India battle censorship and harassment and often face arrests while doing their work.

India’s anti-terrorism law has stringent requirements for bail, which mean individuals often spend months, sometimes years, in custody without being found guilty. Successive Indian governments have invoked the law, but it has been used with increasing frequency in recent years.

Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group for journalists, ranked India 161st in its press freedom rankings this year, writing that the situation has deteriorated from “problematic” to “very bad”.

NewsClick chief
Founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha is brought to a police centre (AP)

Some independent Indian think tanks and international groups such as Amnesty International and Oxfam India have also been raided and had their access to funding blocked in recent years.

Journalist Abhisar Sharma, whose house was raided and his electronic devices seized on Tuesday, said he won’t back down from doing his job.

“Nothing to fear,” Sharma wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And I will keep questioning people in power and particularly those who are afraid of simple questions.”

The raids against NewsClick also drew criticism from India’s political opposition.

“These are not the actions of a ‘mother of democracy’ but of an insecure and autocratic state,” opposition legislator Shashi Tharoor wrote on X.

“The government has disgraced itself and our democracy today.”