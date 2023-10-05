Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen return to England squad for double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen return to England squad for double-header

By Press Association
Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen return to the England fold (Barrington Coombs/Steve Paston/PA)
Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen return to the England fold (Barrington Coombs/Steve Paston/PA)

Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have returned to the England set-up but there is no place for Raheem Sterling once again.

The penultimate camp of 2023 kicks off with a Wembley friendly against Australia before hosting Italy under the arch in a European Championship qualifier.

Gareth Southgate named a 26-man squad for the October double-header, with uncapped Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah again getting the nod as a pair of in-form forwards made their long-awaited returns.

Watkins has not been called up since March 2022 and returned days after Southgate watched the striker score a hat-trick in Aston Villa’s 6-1 win against Brighton.

Bowen returns to the England squad for the first time since September 2022 having scored five goals in seven league games for West Ham.

There was no place for team-mate James Ward-Prowse despite his fine start to life in east London.

Sterling was another conspicuous by his absence after Southgate overlooked the 82-cap Chelsea forward for September’s fixtures. Mason Mount is also out despite returning to action with Manchester United.

John Stones returned from injury and Bukayo Saka was selected despite fitness concerns, while Ben Chilwell, Eberechi Eze and Callum Wilson were ruled out.

Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips retained their place despite ongoing questions over their playing time, while Jordan Henderson also remained after moving to Saudi Arabia.

Boss Southgate said Saka is still being assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game with Manchester City and his fitness will be monitored.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for England
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for England (Nick Potts/PA)

“He is still being assessed, they have got a big game this weekend and then there is another seven days before we play Australia and 10 days before we play Italy,” he said. “So everyone will monitor everything.”

Southgate said he did not speak to Sterling ahead of his latest omission.

“No, we spoke before the last squad,” he added. “We have been happy with the wide players and performances in the last four games, clearly we have a settled team.”

Southgate’s squad is light on left-backs, with Chelsea’s Colwill the only player with any real experience of playing there.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is the only player who has played regularly at left-back in the Premier League
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is the only player who has played regularly at left-back in the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)

He said of the 20-year-old: “We are conscious that most of his football has been as a centre-back and it’s his preference and strongest position, but we are without a lot of experience at left-back and he is playing there regularly.

“We have some other centre-backs that can fill in at full-back, it’s an area we need to find out about a few players because depth in that area in the league is not that strong.

“He was good in the Euros for the Under-21s and is adapting well to life back at Chelsea and has a real maturity about his game – we are very hopeful about his future.”