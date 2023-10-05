Manchester City can put a stamp on the season with Arsenal win – Rico Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester City can put a stamp on the season with Arsenal win – Rico Lewis

By Press Association
Rico Lewis impressed against Leipzig (Nigel French/PA)
Rico Lewis impressed against Leipzig (Nigel French/PA)

Rico Lewis believes Manchester City are ready to put a marker down at Arsenal this weekend after getting their campaign back on track in Leipzig.

City returned to winning ways after successive defeats with a 3-1 triumph in a hard-fought Champions League encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The treble winners’ focus now shifts to Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium and a clash with their closest challengers in last season’s title race.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Red Bull Arena
Pep Guardiola embraces Rico Lewis after City’s win in Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

Lewis, who shone in a central midfield role in the German success, said: “After a couple of poor performances and results we’ve now got the ball rolling again and hopefully we carry on from here.

“It (Sunday’s game) is a way we can put a stamp on the season and really make sure the rest of the league knows we’re aiming to do the same as last season.

“Obviously we were a bit unlucky with the results and performances so we were a bit down, but it’s never down for too long. There’s always another game and everyone is always up for it.”

Lewis, 18, produced one of the best performances of his fledgling career as City continued their winning start to their European title defence.

Manager Pep Guardiola later described the youngster as one of the best players he has ever trained.

Playing alongside Rodri, Lewis brought tenacity and dynamism as he combined tireless defensive work with driving runs.

He created the opening goal for fellow Academy graduate Phil Foden in the 25th minute after playing a one-two with Bernardo Silva.

He was a constant handful for RB Leipzig although, after a Lois Openda equaliser, it took late goals from substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to settle the Group G encounter.

“I do my best,” said Lewis, who first broke into the side as a right-back, rather modestly.

“I think it’s just all about patience for myself. There are so many world-class players in that dressing room so all I can do is my best and learn.

Sheffield United v Manchester City – Premier League – Bramall Lane
Rodri is suspended this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The opportunities will come and when they do I’ve got to take them.

“That’s my favourite position I think, even (more than) coming inside from full-back. I think playing a bit higher up then defending as a two with Rodri is my favourite.”

With Rodri completing a three-match domestic ban this weekend, it seems likely Lewis will be given another opportunity on the big stage, although he has not yet been told.

He said: “I don’t have any hopes or anything. I do my best and we’ll see what happens on Sunday. It’s all about what the manager chooses and decides is right.”

Foden echoed Guardiola’s praise of Lewis when asked for his assessment of his young team-mate.

“He’s one of the best young players I’ve seen,” said the England international. “He seems to up our tempo and makes us play a bit quicker.

“The performances he’s putting in at such a young age is great to see. He’s only going to get better with this coach, how he improves players. He just has to pay attention and want to get better.

“Normally when you’re 18 you’re a bit shy in these big games. He’s the total opposite. He wants the ball, wants to impress.

“I like his determination. He’s going to be a quality player, he just needs the game time.

“I’m delighted to have another Academy player playing in these big games. It’s a dream come true for me.”