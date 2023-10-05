European leaders stress support for Ukraine at summit in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European leaders stress support for Ukraine at summit in Spain

By Press Association
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Europe Summit in Granada, Spain (Fermin Rodriguez/AP/PA)
Almost 50 European leaders have used a summit in Spain to stress that they stand by Ukraine at a time when western resolve appears to be weakening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that beside maintaining such unity, more military aid to get through the winter is essential.

Despite the political, economic and military support at the event in Granada, the struggle to rid Ukrainian territory of invading Russian forces has ground to a stalemate, and Mr Zelensky insisted it is no time for wavering in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, especially now questions about continued support are growing in the US.

“Europe must be strong” despite what happens in other places like the US, Mr Zelensky said, calling on leaders to provide more air defence systems, artillery shells, long-range missiles and drones.

He said victory or defeat in Ukraine would determine the fate of all of Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron seized on the view and insisted that even if US President Joe Biden had this week reassured everyone that Washington’s commitment remained strong, it was first and foremost for Europe to act.

“Even if we are lucky to have such a committed American partner, we ourselves have to be totally committed, because this is in our immediate neighbourhood,” he said.

Even if the European Union promised to continue its support for Kyiv, it could never replace Washington’s contribution if funds were to dry up there, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said. “Certainly we can do more. But the US is something irreplaceable for the support of Ukraine.”

That was a worry lingering over the third meeting of the European Political Community forum, which was formed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that drastically reset the continent’s political agenda and fundamentally undermined long-held beliefs on peace and stability on the continent.

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron speaks at the summit (Fermin Rodriguez/AP)

Support from Europe has become all the more important after US Congress hastily sent Mr Biden legislation over the weekend that kept the federal government funded, but left off billions in funding for Ukraine’s war effort that the White House had vigorously backed.

Mr Biden called other world powers on Tuesday to co-ordinate on Ukraine in a deliberate show of US support at a time when the future of its aid is questioned by an important faction of Republicans who want to cut off money to Kyiv.

“Everybody is looking at the situation with obviously a lot of vigilance,” said Mr Macron.

Europe also has to deal with its doubters.

Last weekend’s election in Slovakia, where pro-Russia candidate Robert Fico was the big winner, and Hungary’s continued recalcitrance to fully back Ukraine have cast increasing shadows on Europe’s commitment. That counts especially for the EU where many decisions on Ukraine need unanimity among the bloc’s 27 members.

Spain Europe Summit
Volodymyr Zelensky with Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Spanish Government/AP)

In Slovakia early this week, the president refused a plan by her country’s caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government after last week’s election.

“The main challenge that we have that is to save unity in Europe,” Mr Zelensky said.

On Thursday, the overall mood was supportive. Summit host and Spanish caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stood firmly behind Ukraine and offered Mr Zelensky a new package of anti-aircraft and anti-drone systems and training for Ukrainian soldiers to use them.

The Ukrainian president said after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Berlin “is working on” providing another Patriot air defence system to be operational within months.

After a full day of thanks, he specifically pinpointed Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK for commitments, saying: “Our warriors will have more artillery and long-range weapons. There will surely be more justice for Russian evil.”