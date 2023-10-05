Evidence at fraud trial shows Trump’s financial statements were key to loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Evidence at fraud trial shows Trump’s financial statements were key to loan deal

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Evidence at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York has showed his yearly financial statements were integral to some of his business empire’s loan deals, despite him saying he never believed they “would be taken very seriously”.

A state lawyer showed letters that former Trump company controller Jeffrey McConney sent to a bank, saying he was providing copies of the business mogul’s 2015 and 2016 financial statements as required under the conditions of a loan for his Seven Springs estate north of New York City.

Mr McConney was the first ex-insider from the Trump Organisation to give evidence at the trial, where New York attorney general Letitia James is alleging that Trump and his business deceived banks, insurers and others with fraudulent financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets.

Jeffrey McConney
Jeffrey McConney (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Republican former president denies any wrongdoing and says Ms James, a Democrat, is trying to damage his 2024 presidential campaign.

He did not attend proceedings on Thursday after choosing to be there the three previous days, when he addressed the news cameras waiting outside.

The financial statements went to lenders, insurers and others, but he said in pre-trial evidence that he never felt they “would be taken very seriously”, and that people who did business with him were given ample warning not to trust them.

He described the documents as “a fairly good compilation of properties” rather than a true representation of their value, and said some numbers were “guesstimates”.

Ms James has said the statements were the crux of “persistent and repeated fraud”.

Letitia James
Letitia James (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Mr McConney worked at the Trump Organisation from 1987 until February this year and had deep knowledge of all the company’s transactions.

At the company’s criminal tax fraud trial last year, he admitted breaking the law to help fellow executives avoid taxes on company-paid perks, including by filing false tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities.

He was granted immunity to give evidence for the prosecution in the trial, which ended in the company’s conviction. Trump was not charged in that case.

Ms James’s legal team has sought to demonstrate that Trump and his company had complete control over the preparation of the statements, with the accountants relying on information the Trump Organisation provided.

The defence has tried to show that if there were problems with the financial statements, the errors were accountant Donald Bender’s fault.

Mr Bender, who prepared the statements for years, insisted on Thursday that he asked Trump Organisation executives for all required documents but did not always get them. He said he learned about some missing appraisals only when Manhattan prosecutors questioned him during their investigation into Trump’s business practices.