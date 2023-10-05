Trump lawyers seek dismissal of election subversion case, arguing immunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of election subversion case, arguing immunity

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)
Donald Trump (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss a federal election subversion case against him, arguing the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president.

The motion amounts to the most pointed attack yet by defence lawyers on the federal case in Washington DC charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

It tees up a fight over the scope of presidential power, forcing courts to wrestle with whether the actions Trump took in his failed bid to remain in office fell within his duties as commander in chief or whether they strayed far outside his White House responsibilities and were there therefore illegal.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the ‘outer perimeter’, but at the heart of his official responsibilities as president,” the defence motion says.

“In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.”

The presidential immunity argument had been foreshadowed for weeks by defence lawyers as one of multiple challenges they intend to bring against the indictment. A judge had set a deadline for Monday for pre-trial motions like the one to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors appeared to anticipate the immunity argument, writing in the indictment that although political candidates are permitted to challenge election losses and to even falsely claim victory, Trump’s actions strayed far beyond what is legally permissible in the run-up to the January 6 2021, riot at the US Capitol, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.

Prosecutors are expected to contest the motion. It is not clear when US District Judge Tanya Chutkan might rule, but arguments over the motion — including an appeal if she denies the request — could delay the case.

Capitol Riot Photographer Attacked
Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 2021 (John Minchillo/AP)

In their motion, defence lawyers argue that the actions that form the basis of the indictment, including urging the Justice Department to investigate claims of voter fraud and pressing state officials on the administration of elections, cut to the core of Trump’s responsibilities as commander in chief.

“Every action of the defendant charged in the indictment occurred while he was still in office as president of the United States, and, according to the prosecution, all concerned a federal government function,” they wrote.

“Given the all-consuming nature of the presidency, these facts alone strongly support the notion that the indictment is based solely on President Trump’s official acts.”

Trump’s tweets and public statements about fraud in the election and vice president Mike Pence’s role in the certification were directly related to his assertion that the election’s outcome was tainted by fraud and that the Justice Department and certain states had failed to adequately investigate it, Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Prosecutors have alleged that Trump knew the claims he was pushing about election fraud were false but did so anyway in an effort to undermine the integrity of the democratic process, but Trump’s lawyers say “the president’s motivations are not for the prosecution or this court to decide”.

The case is set for trial on March 4.