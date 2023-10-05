Meta and X questioned by US legislators over AI-generated political deepfakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meta and X questioned by US legislators over AI-generated political deepfakes

By Press Association
Mark Zuckerberg (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
US legislators are calling on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram to explain why they are not imposing labels on deceptive AI-generated political advertisements that could fake a candidate’s voice or actions.

Two Democratic members of Congress have sent a letter to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and X boss Linda Yaccarino expressing “serious concerns” about the emergence of AI-generated political ads on their platforms and asking them to explain any rules they are crafting to curb the harms to free and fair elections.

“They are two of the largest platforms and voters deserve to know what guardrails are being put in place,” said senator Amy Klobuchar in an interview with The Associated Press.

“We are simply asking them, ‘Can’t you do this? Why aren’t you doing this?’ It’s clearly technologically possible.”

Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar (Alex Brandon/AP)

The letter to the executives from Ms Klobuchar and representative Yvette Clarke warns: “With the 2024 elections quickly approaching, a lack of transparency about this type of content in political ads could lead to a dangerous deluge of election-related misinformation and disinformation across your platforms – where voters often turn to learn about candidates and issues.”

X, formerly known as Twitter, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ms Clarke and Ms Klobuchar asked the executives to respond to their questions by October 27.

The pressure on the social media companies comes as both legislators help to lead a charge to regulate AI-generated political ads. A House of Representatives bill introduced by Ms Clarke earlier this year would amend a federal election law to require labels when election advertisements contain AI-generated images or video.

“I think that folks have a First Amendment right to put whatever content on social media platforms that they’re moved to place there,” Ms Clarke said in an interview. “All I’m saying is that you have to make sure that you put a disclaimer and make sure that the American people are aware that it’s fabricated.”

For Ms Klobuchar, who is sponsoring companion legislation in the Senate that she aims to get passed before the end of the year, “that’s like the bare minimum” of what is needed. In the meantime, both legislators hope that major platforms take the lead on their own, especially given the disarray that has left the House without an elected speaker.

Yvette Clarke
Yvette Clarke (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Google has already said that starting in mid-November it will require a clear disclaimer on any AI-generated election ads that alter people or events on YouTube and other Google products.

The policy applies in the US and in other countries where the company verifies election ads. Facebook and Instagram parent Meta does not have a rule specific to AI-generated political ads but has a policy restricting “faked, manipulated or transformed” audio and imagery used for misinformation.

A more recent bipartisan Senate bill, co-sponsored by Ms Klobuchar, Republican senator Josh Hawley and others, would go farther in banning “materially deceptive” deepfakes relating to federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire.

AI-generated ads are already part of the 2024 election, including one aired by the Republican National Committee in April meant to show the future of the US if President Joe Biden is re-elected.

It employed fake but realistic photos showing boarded-up storefronts, armoured military patrols in the streets, and waves of immigrants creating panic.

Ms Klobuchar said such an ad would be likely to be banned under the rules proposed in the Senate bill. So would a fake image of Donald Trump hugging infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci that was shown in an attack ad from Trump’s Republican primary opponent and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

