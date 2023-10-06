Overflow of lake that led to dozens of deaths had been feared ‘for years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overflow of lake that led to dozens of deaths had been feared ‘for years’

By Press Association
Buildings are inundated after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in India (AP Photo/Prakash Adhikari)
Buildings are inundated after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in India (AP Photo/Prakash Adhikari)

Hundreds of rescuers dug through slushy debris and fast-flowing, icy water on Friday in a search for survivors after a glacial lake overflowed and burst through a dam in India’s Himalayan north – a disaster that many had warned was possible for years.

The flood killed at least 41 people, officials said on Friday, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

It began shortly after midnight on Wednesday, when Lhonak lake overflowed after a heavy rainfall.

Waters from the high mountain lake crashed into the largest dam in the state of Sikkim, cracking its concrete before cascading through towns in the Lachan valley below and sweeping away people, houses, bridges and an army camp.

India Sikkim Floods
Locals assess damage after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in Sikkim, India (AP Photo/Prakash Adhikari)

The design and placement of the six-year-old Teesta 3 dam were controversial from the time it was built, part of an Indian push to expand hydropower energy.

Local activists argued that extreme weather caused by climate changes makes dam-building in the Himalayas too dangerous, and warned that the dam’s design did not include enough safety measures.

The deadly flood was the latest to hit north-east India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains.

Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state, and record rains in northern India killed more than 100 people over two weeks in July.

India Sikkim Floods
A vehicle that got washed away lies atop a submerged building after the floods (AP Photo/Prakash Adhikari)

On Friday, hundreds of rescuers from the army and national government worked their way through slushy debris and the fast-flowing river Teesta water in still-flooded towns.

They faced a challenging task, digging through cars, school buses and buildings buried in deep mud, while mobile networks and broadband connections have been disrupted in most of the district.

Officials said 100 people are missing, including 15 soldiers.

A report compiled by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority in 2019 had identified the lake the Teesta 3 dam was built to contain as “highly vulnerable” to flooding that could cause extensive damage to life and property in downstream areas, warning of the risk of flash floods that could break through dams.

The dam’s operator, and local agencies responsible for dam safety, did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Lhonak Lake has been rising quickly over recent years, as the glaciers that feed it melt faster due to climate change. A 2021 study by researchers in India, the United States and Switzerland warned that rising waters, and the steep slopes that surround the lake, made a catastrophic flood more likely.

Despite risks to dams due to increasing frequency of extreme weather, the Indian federal government aims to increase India’s hydroelectric dam output by half, to 70,000 megawatts, by 2030.

“We knew that this was coming,” said Gyatso Lepcha, general secretary of Affected Citizens of Teesta, an environmental organization based in Sikkim. “The same can happen with other dams also,” he wrote, in a statement that called for a safety review of all dams in the state.