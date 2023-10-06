Iranian women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting the oppression of women in Iran.

“She fights for women against systematic discrimination and oppression,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee who announced the prize in Oslo.

Authorities arrested Ms Mohammadi in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests.

Ms Mohammadi has a long history of imprisonment, harsh sentences and international calls for reviews of her case.

Before being jailed, she was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Centre in Iran.

Ms Mohammadi has been close to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, who founded the centre.

Ms Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009 that touched off unprecedented protests and harsh crackdowns by authorities.

In 2018, Ms Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.

In 2022, she was tried in five minutes and sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (about £800,000). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December.