Police find 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

By Press Association
Fremont County deputies guard the road leading to the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
Police said they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado “green” funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said they are coordinating with other agencies to determine if there is any wrongdoing.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado, performed “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

The investigation centred on a building owned by the funeral home where local residents reported smelling a foul stench before police became involved.

Deputies were called to the single-story building on Tuesday night in reference to a suspicious incident.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigators returned the next day with a search warrant and found the improperly stored remains.

Authorities said on Friday at the press conference they believe there is currently no health risk to the public.

Penrose is a town of about 3,000 people in the mountains west of Colorado Springs.