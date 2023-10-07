Jonathan Taylor ends speculation over his future by committing to the Colts By Press Association October 7 2023, 7.51pm Share Jonathan Taylor ends speculation over his future by committing to the Colts Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6213807/jonathan-taylor-ends-speculation-over-his-future-by-committing-to-the-colts/ Copy Link Jonathan Taylor has signed a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts (Abbie Parr/AP) Star Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year deal, according to the NFL. It has been reported the 24-year-old has agreed a 42 million US dollars deal (£34.3m), of which 26.5m dollars (£21.7m) is guaranteed. It makes him one of the highest paid running-backs in the league. JT's staying in INDY 😤 pic.twitter.com/USXVmzZnVr— NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2023 Taylor, who could make his first appearance of the season on Sunday after an injury-hit start to the campaign, had been linked with a trade away from the AFC South side during the off-season. He was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,811 in 2021.