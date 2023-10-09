No immediate action against Hamas from UN Security Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

No immediate action against Hamas from UN Security Council

By Press Association
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on Sunday (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City on Sunday (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The United Nations Security Council opted for no immediate action after an emergency meeting over the growing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The United States had called on all 15 members to strongly condemn “heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas” which has seen Israel declare war on the Palestinian organisation.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood said “a good number of countries” had condemned the Hamas attack, telling reporters they could probably figure out one of those which had not.

He said Hamas must end its “violent terrorist activity against the Israeli people” and said there will be a time to restart talks on a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The time right now is we’ve got to deal with the hostage taking, the violence that is going on that’s being perpetrated by Hamas,” he said. “We’ve got to deal with first things first.”

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said US efforts to say Russia was not condemning the attacks were “untrue”.

He said: “We condemn all the attacks on civilians.

“It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a ceasefire and to meaningful negotiations, which were stalled for decades.”

Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing condemned all attacks on civilians as he headed into the meeting, although he did not mention Hamas.

He said: “What’s really important is to prevent the further escalation of the situation and further casualties of civilians.

“What’s also important is really to come back to the two-state solution.”

Mr Jun said it is important for the Security Council to “have its voice heard” although Mr Nebenzia said no country put forward a statement for the council’s consideration.

Malta’s UN ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who called for the meeting, said she did not know if the council would adopt a statement, but added that any condemnation must be mostly against Hamas.

“Palestinian civilians are also victims in this and Hamas put them in this position,” she said.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said all members understand it is key for everyone to work “for calm and de-escalation,” with a priority on protecting civilians on both sides.