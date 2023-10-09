Australian PM refusing to concede defeat in Voice referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Australian PM refusing to concede defeat in Voice referendum

By Press Association
A woman holds a hand-made Yes sign as supporters gather at the Redfern Community Centre in Sydney on Monday (Bianca De Marchi/AAP/AP)
Australians appear likely to reject the creation of an advocate for the Indigenous population in a referendum outcome some see as a victory for racism.

Two opinion polls published in newspapers on Monday are the latest to show that most respondents oppose enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in Australia’s constitution.

Creating the Voice would aim to give Australia’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policies that affect their lives.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would not concede defeat before voting on the referendum ends Saturday.

He told Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “We’ll wait and see when they cast their vote. I’m not getting ahead of the Australian people.

“I know there’s some arrogance has crept into the no-side campaign, but it’s a campaign based upon fear.”

The prime minister has said the world will judge Australians on how they vote at their first referendum since 1999.

Indigenous Australians account for 3.8% of the population and have worse outcomes on average than other Australians in various measures including health, employment, education, incarceration and suicide rates.

Indigenous Australians die around eight years younger than the wider community.

The Yes campaign argues that a Voice, a representative body elected by Indigenous people, would lead to better outcomes.

Human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson has warned that the referendum’s failure would be “interpreted by outsiders” as the “vote of an ignorant and racist populace.”

The opposition conservative parties argue that the Voice would be risky because the courts could interpret its powers unpredictably. They also argue that the Voice would divide Australian people racially.

Deputy leader of the conservative opposition Liberal Party Sussan Ley said either result would have a negative impact on Australia.

“It’s a lose-lose, whatever the result is on Saturday,” she told Sky News.

“It will be bad, divisive and unhappy for Australians the next day, so we do need to bring the country together.”

A poll published in The Australian newspaper on Monday showed 58% of respondents opposed the Voice and only 34% supported it.

A poll published in The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday found that 56% of respondents rejected the Voice and only 29% supported it.

More than 2.2 million people had already cast their ballots in early voting by Monday, while a further 1.9 million intended to make postal votes.