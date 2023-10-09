Quarterback Brock Purdy stars as San Francisco 49ers thrash the Dallas Cowboys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Quarterback Brock Purdy stars as San Francisco 49ers thrash the Dallas Cowboys

By Press Association
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (Jed Jacobsohn, AP)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (Jed Jacobsohn, AP)

Quarterback Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes as San Francisco 49ers stayed undefeated with a 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Purdy threw all but one of his touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle while Jordan Mason, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk all got over the line for a touchdown.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked three times and threw for three interceptions as the Cowboys suffered their biggest defeat since 2013 and their second of the season.

Chiefs Vikings Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) goes down with an ankle injury (Bruce Kluckhohn, AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs added more misery to the Minnesota Vikings tough start to the season, but it was not without a scare as star tight end Travis Kelce went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

The Chiefs won 27-20 with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 281 yards with two touchdowns.

Kelce reportedly went for scans on his right foot but returned in the third quarter, scoring a touchdown to put the game out of the Vikings reach and securing the Chiefs fourth win of the season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts put on a masterclass for the Philadelphia Eagles as they claimed a 23-14 victory at the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts threw for 303 yards, including one touchdown pass and rushed for 72 yards, scoring a touchdown of his own.

APTOPIX Eagles Rams Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after the Eagles win (Kevork Djansezian, AP)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns for 222 yards but the Hurts touchdown and a brave defensive performance in the second half kept Philadelphia’s perfect start alive.

The Cincinnati Bengals secured an away win with the help of Joe Burrows who threw for three touchdown passes and 317 yards to give them a 34-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ja’Marr Chase scored three touchdowns off Burrows’ arm and set a single-game franchise record for the Bengals with 15 receptions, lifting the Bengals to a 2-3 record.

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Giants at home 31-16 with rookie running back De’Von Achane scoring a 76-yard rushing touchdown and amounting 151 rushing yards.

The win took Miami to the top of the AFC East with a 4-1 record while the Giants suffered their fourth loss.

Elsewhere, the New York Jets took care of the Denver Broncos 31-21, while the Atlanta Falcons pipped the Houston Texas 21-19 and the Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens.

The Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans, while the New England Patriots were held scoreless in their 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions handed the Carolina Panthers their fifth loss of the year, winning 42-24.