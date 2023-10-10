Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president

By Press Association
Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research founded by Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court on Tuesday (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/PA)
Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of Alameda Research founded by Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court on Tuesday (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/PA)

The trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday saw his former fellow top executive, Caroline Ellison, begin giving evidence against him.

She immediately blamed her former boyfriend for directing her to commit crimes before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November.

She also revealed that her former boss thought he might be US president some day.

With Bankman-Fried looking on from his seat in the courtroom, Ellison, 28, testified at the New York City trial that she committed fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering along with Bankman-Fried and others.

Ellison’s highly anticipated turn in the witness box in Manhattan federal court took place just moments before the trial broke for lunch.

When she was asked to identify Bankman-Fried in the courtroom, Ellison stood and scanned the courtroom, at first unable to find him, before gesturing his way with a flip of her hand and saying he was “over there wearing a suit”.

FTX Bankman-Fried
A court sketch of Caroline Ellison giving evidence in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday (Elizabeth Williams via AP/PA)

Asked by a prosecutor about Bankman-Fried’s involvement, Ellison said: “He directed me to commit these crimes.”

Bankman-Fried could face decades in prison if he is convicted of charges lodged against him when he was brought to the US from the Bahamas last December. He has pleaded not guilty.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of 32 billion dollars (£26 billion), when his cryptocurrency businesses collapsed as investors and customers sought to empty their accounts last November.

Bankruptcy proceedings followed as prosecutors alleged that stolen funds were used to fund his businesses, make donations and contribute to political campaigns in the hopes of influencing cryptocurrency regulation in Washington.

At one time, FTX was the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

Ellison testified under a co-operation deal that could win her leniency when she is sentenced. It could also be pivotal when the jury decides whether Bankman-Fried is guilty of fraud charges among seven counts in an indictment against him.

FTX Bankman Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after an earlier hearing (Bebeto Matthews/AP/PA)

Bankman-Fried has been jailed since August, when Judge Lewis A Kaplan concluded that he had tried to influence Ms Ellison and other potential trial witnesses and could no longer be trusted to await trial under a 250 million dollar (£204 million) bond and confinement to his parents’ Palo Alto, California, home.

As Ellison testified, several of her friends or online fans were in attendance at the courthouse. In an overflow courtroom where spectators could watch proceedings on a television monitor, some of them, smiles on their faces, rushed toward a screen to see her up close.

Ellison seemed composed, answering questions posed by Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon.

At the outset, Ms Sassoon asked her how she knew the defendant. She said she met him at Jane Street, a hedge fund, where she worked as an intern before joining his company after he formed Alameda Research in 2017.

She then volunteered that they had “dated a couple years”.

Eventually, Bankman-Fried installed Ellison as chief executive at Alameda.

Ellison said Bankman-Fried set up systems that enabled Alameda to withdraw unlimited sums of money from FTX accounts and he “directed us to take FTX money to repay our loans”.

She said Alameda eventually withdrew up to 14 billion dollars (£11.4 billion) from FTX, although some of it was paid back.

Ellison’s testimony immediately followed two days of testimony from Gary Wang, an FTX co-founder and another key figure in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. He also testified under a plea agreement with prosecutors that he was directed by the defendant to set up software loopholes that allowed Alameda to drain FTX accounts of unlimited funds.