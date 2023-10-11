Evacuations under way in Argentina’s Cordoba province as wildfires spread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evacuations under way in Argentina’s Cordoba province as wildfires spread

By Press Association
A total of 960 firefighters were working to combat the wildfires (Nicolas Aguilera/AP)
Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Cordoba province as wildfires grow amid an intense heatwave.

Images and video from the area showed massive flames in hills surrounding populated areas as firefighters worked to combat the fires that had reached some homes in the region. It was not immediately clear how many homes had been affected by the flames.

A total of 960 firefighters were working to combat the wildfires with eight firefighting planes and two helicopters, the provincial government said on Tuesday evening. Local media reported that dozens of people had been evacuated.

Neighbours work to put out a forest fire on the outskirts of Villa Carlos Paz in Cordoba province
There was hope that rains expected on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning could help calm the fires that had spread rapidly due to strong winds.

“I call on the population to respect the indications of the firefighters and authorities who are working in the affected areas,” Cordoba governor Juan Schiaretti wrote on social media.

“The most important thing is to save lives, wherever evacuation is necessary, it will be done.”

There were five active wildfires in the region on Tuesday, according to Argentina’s National Fire Management Service.

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire on the outskirts of Villa Carlos Paz in Cordoba province
Ulises Xarate, 27, has been detained accused of starting a fire on Monday afternoon in an area close to the city of Villa Carlos Paz in the province’s Punilla region, according to local media citing prosecutor Jorgelina Gomez.

Mr Xarate reportedly told police he started a campfire to make coffee and lost control of the flames due to strong winds.

The provincial government said it had sent trucks with potable water, food, mattresses and blankets to the affected areas.

“We request that prevention measures be taken to the highest degree, as the weather conditions are adverse,” Cordoba’s government and security minister Julián Lopez wrote on social media.