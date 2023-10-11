Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

By Press Association
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, has repeatedly asked for such a move (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
Belgium’s prime minister said his country, which has the biggest interest in the global diamond trade in the European Union, is supporting a ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin’s government for its war against Ukraine.

The announcement came during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Brussels on Wednesday. He has repeatedly asked for such a move since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

For months, the Group of Seven advanced economies and the EU have been working on a way to trace and restrict the trade in Russian diamonds to prevent it from skirting the sanctions.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo met in Brussels on Wednesday (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)

Russia exports rough diamonds worth about four billion US dollars (£3 billion) a year, nearly a third of the world’s total, according to various estimates.

Asked when the ban would come into force, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said: “The goal is … January 1 of 2024.”

According to The Antwerp World Diamond Centre, the world’s most important diamond trading hub, 84% of all rough diamonds mined worldwide are traded in the Belgian city, making it the most important gateway to the world for Russian diamonds.

“It has taken some time, because we want to avoid that (the) diamonds ban would be circumvented,” Mr De Croo said, sitting next to Mr Zelensky.

“If you only do it on the wholesale markets, then it will be traded to other diamond centres in the world,” he added.

“And we will still have it in our shops, and it would make no difference for Russia. This full traceability and this full banning on the retail markets is the only way to make sure that Russia is not financing the war anymore with those diamonds.”

Diamond imports from Russia to the EU have not been hit by the 27-nation bloc’s measures so far, which have hurt many sectors of the Russian economy, including the lucrative gas and oil industry.

In Belgium, the diamond sector accounts for 6,600 direct jobs and 26,000 indirect jobs, with annual trade amounting to 37 billion US dollars (£30 billion).

Diamonds represent about 5% of total Belgian exports to the EU and 15% outside the European bloc.