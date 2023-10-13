Kansas City survive late scare against Denver Broncos to win fifth straight game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kansas City survive late scare against Denver Broncos to win fifth straight game

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos (Charlie Riedel/AP)
The Kansas City Chiefs survived a late scare from Denver to win 19-8 and hand the Broncos their fifth loss of the season.

The Chiefs held the Broncos to nil until the last quarter, scoring 16 unanswered points, nine of which came from field goals, en route to their fifth straight win.

Their only touchdown came from the arm of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 306 yards during the game, to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Travis Kelce, who had global icon Taylor Swift watching in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas, had nine receptions for 124 yards.

Broncos Chiefs Football
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce (Travis’ mother) cheer during the first half (Ed Zurga/ AP)

There were just six minutes left in the game when the Broncos scored their first points, Russell Wilson finding wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the endzone.

The Broncos then successfully completed the two-point play to put them just eight points behind.

However, the Chiefs made no errors in possession and pushed upfield, icing the game with a field goal with just under two minutes left.

The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers next week while the Green Bay Packers will head to Denver to play the Broncos.