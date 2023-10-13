China’s exports and imports sink in September as global demand falters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China’s exports and imports sink in September as global demand falters

By Press Association
China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier (Chinatopix via AP)
China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace than the month before even as global demand remained muted.

Customs data released on Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2% to 299.13 billion dollars (£244 billion) in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2%, to 221.43 billion dollars (£180.6 billion).

China posted a trade surplus of 77.71 billion dollars (£63.39 billion), up from 68.36 billion dollars (£55.7 billion) in August.

Lu Daliang, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs, said in a press conference in Beijing that the unstable momentum of the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic was the biggest challenge facing China’s exports.

Shanghai scenes
A sales promoter browses his phone while waiting for customers at a tennis merchandise store at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Centre in Shanghai (AP)

China’s economy has declined at a slower pace after leaders enacted a slew of policy support measures in recent months.

However, property sector remains a drag on the economy, with sales slumping and developers struggling to repay massive amounts of debt.

The central bank has eased borrowing rules and and cut mortgage rates for first-time home buyers while providing some tax relief measures for small businesses.

Demand for Chinese exports weakened after the US Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs.

Exports to the US tumbled 16.4% from a year earlier while those to the European Union declined nearly 11%.

Zichun Huang, a China economist with Capital Economics, said: “Measures of foreign orders point to a more substantial decline in foreign demand than what has been reflected in the customs data so far.

China Trade
China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace even as global demand remained muted (AP)

“And the lagged impact of higher interest rates is likely to dampen consumer spending in major export markets over the next few quarters.”

However, he said imports are likely to pick up in the coming months as increased spending on construction rises, driving higher demand for building materials and other commodities.

China’s imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, increased 12.7% in September from a year earlier to 11.53 billion dollars (£9.4 billion).

Chinese purchases of Russian energy have swelled, helping to offset revenue lost to Western sanctions imposed to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.