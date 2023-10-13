Muslims gather at mosques for first Friday prayers since Israel-Hamas war began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Muslims gather at mosques for first Friday prayers since Israel-Hamas war began

By Press Association
Shia Muslims leave a mosque after Friday prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan (AP)
Shia Muslims leave a mosque after Friday prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan (AP)

In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Palestinian war.

In Indonesia, mosques asked for God’s help to end the conflict quickly, and held another prayer for the absent.

A cleric at one of Jakarta’s most conservative mosques called for mobilising efforts to help Palestinian Muslims.

Colombo protest
Sri Lankans participate in a protest against Israeli air strikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinian people (AP)

In Malaysia, some 1,000 Muslims gathered in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, after Friday prayers to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Chanting “Free Palestine” and “Crush the Zionists,” they burned two effigies draped with Israeli flags.

“This Israeli-Palestinian issue is more than a religious issue, it’s a humanitarian issue,” said Yasmin Hadi Abdul Halim, a student.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, was among those attending the event.

“Seventy-five years ago, they took away Palestinian land to establish Israel. Not satisfied, they continued to take more land,” Mr Mahatjir said.

Colombo protest
Muslims around the world showed solidarity with the Palestinian people and prayed for an end to war (AP)

“It’s not just about seizing land. The people of Palestine are subjected to torture, murder, imprisonment, and long detentions. Hamas did what they did due to decades of oppression (by Israel).”

Dozens more people attended a smaller rally outside the US Embassy that shut its doors to visitors as a security precaution. The rallies ended peacefully.

Islamic leaders in Indonesia appealed to all mosques in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation to pray for peace and safety for the Palestinian people.

The chairperson of the Indonesian Mosque Council had urged all mosques to perform the Qunut Nazilahto prayer, one made for protection, to ask for God’s help so that “the conflict in the Gaza Strip would end quickly”.

The appeal from the nation’s former vice president Jusuf Kalla is in line with most Indonesian Muslims, who stand with Palestinians. The prayer was held along with the Salat Al-Ghaib, or prayer for the absent.

Demonstration in Pakistan
A demonstration in Islamabad showed solidarity with the Palestinian people (AP)

In a sermon at Abu Bakar Al Shidiq, one of the most conservative mosques in Jakarta, a cleric called for mobilising “our power and efforts to help the Muslims in Palestine”.

“Prayer is a weapon for devout Muslims,” he added, “for those of us who have not been given the opportunity by God to take up arms to defend the honour and religion of our Muslims brothers, then we can take up our weapons by raising our hands asking God for His blessings.”

More than 200 people also rallied in front of the National Monument in Indonesia’s capital on Friday, waving banners expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.