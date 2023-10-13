Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers

By Press Association
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz sit on display at an FBI office in Minnesota in 2018 (Jeff Baenen/AP/PA)
A man charged with the museum theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the film The Wizard Of Oz has changed his plea to guilty, pulling back the curtain on a whodunnit mystery dating back 18 years.

Terry Jon Martin, 76, was charged in May with one count of theft of a major artwork. The shoes from the film were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’s home town of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and recovered in 2018 by the FBI.

No one was arrested until Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids, was charged this year. Martin’s lawyer, Dane DeKrey, said his client, who is in poor health, has been co-operative with him, if not with authorities.

“I think Terry is facing his own mortality, and I think when people are reaching that point in their life, they cut through the pleasantries and talk turkey,” Mr DeKrey said in an interview ahead of Friday’s hearing.

Judy Garland
Judy Garland, at age 28, in her dressing room (PA)

The one-page indictment gave no details of the path that led investigators to Martin, who has a 1988 conviction for receiving stolen goods on his record and is free on his own recognisance.

Much of the government’s evidence has been covered by a protective order prohibiting its public disclosure.

Garland wore several pairs of ruby slippers during filming of the classic 1939 musical, but only four authentic pairs are known to remain.

The slippers were insured for one million dollars (£0.8 million), but federal prosecutors put the current market value at about three and a half million dollars (£2.9 million) when they announced the indictment.

The FBI said a man approached the insurer in 2017 and said he could help get them back. The slippers were recovered in an FBI art crime team sting operation in Minneapolis. They remained in the bureau’s custody.

The plea agreement was “fulsomely negotiated” between Mr DeKrey and federal prosecutor Matt Greenley and would lay out the “factual basis” for his client’s guilty plea, Mr DeKrey said.

Mr DeKrey expects US district judge Patrick Schiltz, the chief federal judge for Minnesota, to set a sentencing date for around three months. He declined to say what the two sides are recommending for a sentence, but noted the nonbinding federal sentencing guidelines have recommended eight to 10 years in similar cases.

Mr DeKrey said he was grateful Mr Schiltz agreed to hold the hearing in Duluth instead of making Martin travel to the Twin Cities.

“My client is a sick man. He’s going to be on oxygen, and he’s going to be in a wheelchair,” Mr DeKrey said.

The slippers in question were on loan to the museum from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw when someone climbed through a window and broke the display case.

Three other pairs that Garland wore in the movie are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History and a private collector.

Several rewards were offered over the years in hopes of cracking the mystery. An anonymous donor from Arizona put up a million dollars in 2015.

The ruby slippers were key props in the 1939 movie. Following a mysterious landing in the colourful Land of Oz after a tornado hits her farm in Kansas, Garland’s character, Dorothy, has to click the heels of her slippers three times and repeat “there’s no place like home” to return.

The slippers are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby colour comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

Garland was born Frances Gumm in 1922. She lived in Grand Rapids, about 200 miles (320km) north of Minneapolis, until she was four, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died of a barbiturate overdose in 1969.

The Judy Garland Museum, which opened in 1975 in the house where she lived, says it has the world’s largest collection of Garland and Wizard of Oz memorabilia.