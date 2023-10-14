Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fierce fighting persists in east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults on key city

By Press Association
Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Ukrainian forces were keeping Russian troops at bay (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
Ukrainian officials have reported intense combat, characterised by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on the eastern city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day.

City head Vitalii Barabash said “the enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions” around Avdiivka.

Mr Barabash also reported that Moscow was deploying additional forces to encircle the strategically important city in the eastern Donetsk region, situated just north of the Moscow-held regional capital, also called Donetsk.

Around 1,600 civilians remain within the city, a stark contrast to its pre-war population of about 31,000.

Mr Barabash’s comments came after Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday that the intensified attacks in the east amounted to a new stage in Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Russian troops have, for several days now, switched over to active combat action practically throughout the entire front line… The so-called Ukrainian counter-offensive can therefore be considered finished,” he said.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that Ukrainian forces were keeping Russian troops at bay and “holding our ground”.

Further north, fighting along the northern stretch of Ukraine’s eastern front has “significantly worsened” in recent days, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces, wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The grave of a Ukrainian soldier
The grave of a Ukrainian soldier (Alex Babenko/AP)

Gen Syrskyi, who visited troops in the area, said that Russian forces had regrouped following losses and were mounting attacks around the village of Makiivka and pushing towards the city of Kupiansk, with the goal of encircling Kupiansk and reaching the Oskil River.

Also on Saturday, a 60-year-old woman was killed in Russian shelling of the city of Beryslav in Ukraine’s partly occupied Kherson region.

In Russia, the country’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near the southern resort city Sochi on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian officials have never acknowledged responsibility for attacks on Russian territory.