News

Palestinians struggle to follow Israeli evacuation order

By Press Association
Israeli air strikes are continung in the Gaza Strip (AP)
An estimated 35,000 people have crammed into the grounds of Gaza City’s main hospital, seeking refuge ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive, medical officials said.

Mohammad Abu Selim, general director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed that massive crowds had thronged the building and the courtyard outside.

Shifa is the largest hospital in the entire Gaza Strip.

Health ministry official Dr Medhat Abbas said: “People think this is the only safe space after their homes were destroyed and they were forced to flee.

“Gaza City is a frightening scene of devastation.”

The Israeli military has ordered roughly half of Gaza’s population, including all of Gaza City, to evacuate as it prepares to send in ground forces.

Israel has been bombing Gaza for the past week in response to a bloody cross-border Hamas attack that killed more than 1,300 Israelis.