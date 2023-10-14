Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas

By Press Association
The annular solar eclipse could be clearly seen from Richardson, Texas (AP)
The annular solar eclipse could be clearly seen from Richardson, Texas (AP)

Cheers have erupted among crowds in Oregon and New Mexico as a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun put on a show for millions across the Americas.

With the presence of cloudy skies, a Nasa livestream of the phenomenon reported it in Eugene, Oregon, shortly after 9.15am local time (5.15pm BST).

This came more than an hour after a partial eclipse set in.

For the small towns and cities along its narrow path, there was a mix of excitement, worries about the weather and concerns some spots would be overwhelmed by visitors flocking to see the celestial event, also called an annular solar eclipse.

Clouds and fog threatened to obscure the view of the eclipse in some western states, including California and Oregon.

As totality began in Eugene, Oregon, oohs and ahs combined with groans of disappointment as the eclipse was intermittently visible, the sun’s light poking through the cloud cover from behind the moon only at times.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
The annular solar eclipse as seen from San Antonio (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In New Mexico, the sky was crystal clear, giving tens of thousands of spectators an unfettered view.

They received a double treat since the eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta that draws close to 100,000 spectators for early morning mass ascensions of hundreds of colourful hot air balloons.

Organisers gave out 80,000 pairs of viewing glasses on Saturday morning. There were hoots and yelps as the ring formed and hot air balloon pilots used their propane burners to shoot flames upward.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio (AP)

Saturday’s path will take in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas in the US, with a sliver of California, Arizona and Colorado. Following this, the eclipse will be seen in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. Much of the rest of the Western Hemisphere gets a partial eclipse.

The celestial event brought eclipse watchers from around the US to remote corners of the country to try to get the best view possible.

At Bryce Canyon national park in southern Utah tiny lights could be seen along a well known trail that snakes through a valley of red rock hoodoos as eclipse enthusiasts hit the trail before sunrise to stake out their preferred spots.

“I just think it’s one of those things that unites us all,” said John Edwards, a cancer drug developer who travelled alone across the country to try to watch the eclipse from Bryce Canyon.

Ring Of Fire Eclipse
The moon is seen behind clouds as it begins to move in front of the sun (AP)

“I just think it’s seeing these unique experiences that come rarely is what got me here. This is about as rare as it gets.”

Viewing all depends on clear skies — part of the US path could see clouds. Nasa and other groups livestreamed the event.

Viewers on the East Coast were prepared to see less of the event — close to a quarter eclipse around midday in some areas, such as New York City — but were nonetheless geared up to watch the skies.

Brazil’s Pedra da Boca state park, known for its rocky outcrops for climbing and rappelling was also expecting crowds.

The entire eclipse — from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it is back to normal — is two and a half to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion lasts from three to five minutes, depending on location.