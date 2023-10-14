Piper Laurie, three-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piper Laurie, three-time Oscar nominee, dies aged 91

By Press Association
Actress Piper Laurie arrives at the premiere of Hounddog in New York, 2008 (AP)
The Hustler and Carrie actor Piper Laurie, who was thrice nominated for an Oscar, has died aged 91.

She died early on Saturday at her Los Angeles home, with her manager Marion Rosenberg giving the cause as old age.

She was a “superb talent and a wonderful human being”, Ms Rosenberg added.

Laurie arrived in Hollywood in 1949 as Rosetta Jacobs and was quickly given a contract with Universal-International, a new name that she hated and a string of starring roles with Ronald Reagan, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis, among others.

Obit Piper Laurie
Actress Piper Laurie in 2009 (AP))

She went on to receive Academy Award nominations for three distinct films: the 1961 poolroom drama The Hustler; the film version of Stephen King’s horror classic Carrie in 1976; and the romantic drama Children Of A Lesser God in 1986.

She also had several acclaimed roles on television and the stage, including in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks in the 1990s as the villainous Catherine Martell.

Laurie made her debut at 17 in Louisa, playing Reagan’s daughter, then appeared opposite Francis the talking mule in Francis Goes To The Races.

She made several films with Curtis, whom she once dated, including The Prince Who Was A Thief, No Room For The Groom, Son Of Ali Baba and Johnny Dark.

Fed up, she walked out on her 2,000-dollar-a-week contract in 1955, vowing to never act again unless offered a decent part.

Obit Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie hugs her husband-to-be, drama reporter and critic Joseph M Morgenstern, at his desk at the Herald-Tribune in New York in 1961 (AP)

She moved to New York, where she found the roles she was seeking in theatre and live television drama.

Performances in Days Of Wine And Roses, The Deaf Heart and The Road That Led After brought her Emmy nominations and paved the way for a return to films, including in an acclaimed role as Paul Newman’s troubled girlfriend in The Hustler.

For years after, Laurie turned her back on acting.

She married film critic Joseph Morgenstern, welcomed a daughter, Ann Grace, and moved to a farmhouse in Woodstock, New York.

She said later that the civil rights movement and the Vietnam war influenced her decision to make the change.

“I was disenchanted and looking for an existence more meaningful for me,” she recalled, adding that she never regretted the move.

“My life was full,” she said in 1990. “I always liked using my hands, and I always painted.”

Obit Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie watches piper Thomas Gorrian of the Lovat Pipe Band before the gala world premiere of a 3-D film King of the Khyber Rifles at the Rivoli Theatre in New York, 1953 (AP)

Laurie also became noted as a baker, with her recipes appearing in The New York Times.

Her only performing during that time came when she joined a dozen musicians and actors in a tour of college campuses to support George McGovern’s 1972 presidential bid.

Laurie was finally ready to return to acting when director Brian De Palma called her about playing the deranged mother of Sissy Spacek in Carrie.

At first she felt the script was rubbish, and then decided she should play the role for laughs.

Not until De Palma chided her for putting a comedic turn on a scene did she realise he meant the film to be a thriller.

Carrie became a box-office smash, launching a craze for films about teenagers in jeopardy, and Spacek and Laurie were both nominated for Oscars.

Her desire to act rekindled, Laurie resumed a busy career that spanned decades.

On television, she appeared in such series as Matlock, Murder, She Wrote and Frasier and played George Clooney’s mother on ER.