Vladimir Putin expected to meet Chinese leaders in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Chinese leaders in Beijing this week on a visit that underscores China’s economic and diplomatic support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine.

The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is complicated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

China has sought to balance its ties with Israel with its economic relations with Iran and Syria, which are strongly backed by Russia.

Mr Putin’s visit is also a show of support for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road drive to build infrastructure and expand China’s overseas influence.

The Russian leader will be among the highest profile guests at a gathering marking the 10th anniversary of Mr Xi’s announcement of the policy, which has laden countries such as Zambia and Sri Lanka with heavy debt after they signed contracts with Chinese companies to build roads, airports and other public works.

Chinese officials have suggested he will be arriving late on Monday.

Asked about a visit to China, Mr Putin said it would encompass talks on Belt and Road-related projects, which he said Moscow wants to link with efforts taken by an economic alliance of ex-Soviet Union nations mostly located in Central Asia to “achieve common development goals”.

He downplayed the impact of China’s economic influence in a region that Russia has long considered its backyard and where it has worked to maintain political and military clout.

He said: “We don’t have any contradictions here, on the contrary, there is a certain synergy.

“One of the main areas is financial relations and creating further incentives for payments in national currencies.

“The volume is growing rapidly, there are good prospects in high-tech areas, in the energy sector.”

Mr Xi visited Moscow in March as part of a flurry of exchanges between the sides.

China has condemned international sanctions imposed on Russia, but has not directly addressed the arrest warrant issued for Mr Putin by the International Criminal Court on charges of alleged involvement in the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.