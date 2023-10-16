Cleveland Browns end San Francisco 49ers winning streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Cleveland Browns end San Francisco 49ers winning streak

By Press Association
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The last perfect records vanished in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both fell to surprise defeats.

Brock Purdy suffered his first defeat as a starter as rookie Jake Moody’s 41-yard field goal miss saw the 49ers go down 19-17 at the Cleveland Browns.

The end of a 15-game regular season winning streak also saw star running back Christian McCaffrey – who earlier made it 15-straight games with a touchdown – injure his oblique and rib, wide receiver Deebo Samuel leave with a shoulder injury and tackle Trent Williams suffer an ankle injury.

PJ Walker, who came off Cleveland’s practice squad to replace the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback, outplayed Purdy as Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns, capped off with the winner one minute and 40 seconds from full-time.

Eagles Jets Football
New York Jets’ Breece Hall reacts after scoring (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Eagles fell to their first defeat in 13 meetings against the New York Jets as Breece Hall ran for an eight-yard touchdown with one minute and 46 seconds left on the clock – topped off with Zach Wilson finding Randall Cobb on a two-point conversion to make it 20-14.

Hall’s score came a play after Tony Adams had intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and returned it 45 yards.

Josh Allen engineered two lengthy scoring drives as the Buffalo Bills battled to a 14-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Quinton Morris caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Bills ahead with just under four minutes remaining, the Giants failing from first and goal with the final drive of the game.

APTOPIX Giants Bills Football
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) breaks up a pass to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) on the final play (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Miami Dolphins are 5-1 and top of the AFC East after they came from 14 points down to beat the winless Carolina Panthers 42-21, Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 262 yards with touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Trevor Lawrence threw for two touchdown passes and Travis Etienne ran for two more as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat AFC South rival the Indianapolis Colts 37-20 while the Houston Texans beat the Orleans Saints 20-13.

The Detroit Lions have made their best start to a season since 2011 after Jared Goff threw for 353 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, improving their NFC North-leading record to 5-1.

Lions Buccaneers Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (Jason Behnken/AP)

Kyren Williams ran for 158 yards and a touchdown while Cooper Kupp grabbed his first touchdown of the season as the Los Angeles Rams scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-9.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted three times as they went down 24-16 to the Washington Commanders, while the Las Vegas Raiders overcame the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to beat the faltering New England Patriots 21-17.

The Cincinnati defence intercepted Geno Smith twice as the Bengals edged past the Seattle Seahawks 17-13, and the Chicago Bears lost quarterback Justin Fields as they went down 19-13 to the Minnesota Vikings.