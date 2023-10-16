Poland awaits final election result after ruling party and opposition claim win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Poland awaits final election result after ruling party and opposition claim win

By Press Association
Supporters of the Third Way, a coalition of the centrist Poland 2050 party and the agrarian Polish People’s Party celebrate at the electoral headquarters in Warsaw (AP)
Supporters of the Third Way, a coalition of the centrist Poland 2050 party and the agrarian Polish People’s Party celebrate at the electoral headquarters in Warsaw (AP)

Poland faces a period of political uncertainty after an election in which opposition parties appeared to gain a combined majority.

But the ruling nationalist conservative party won more votes than any single party, and said it would try to keep governing.

The final results have not been reported by the state electoral commission.

But the polling agency Ipsos released a late exit poll on Monday morning, which combines the results of an exit poll carried out during Sunday’s election and the 50% of the votes already counted.

Donald Tusk
Donald Tusk addresses supporters at his party headquarters in Warsaw (AP)

It showed that the ruling nationalist conservative Law and Justice party took 36.6% of the votes cast, with the opposition Civic Coalition led by Donald Tusk on 31%, the centrist Third Way coalition on 13.5%, the Left party with 8.6% and the far-right Confederation on 6.4%.

In order for a government to pass laws, it needs at least 231 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

According to Ipsos, the ruling Law and Justice party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski appears to have obtained 198 seats, a sharp fall from the current slim majority it has held for the past eight years.

Law and Justice leader
Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski gets in a car after voting during parliamentary elections (AP)

Even with the far-right Confederation party, it would not have a majority.

However, the party’s campaign manager, Joachim Brudzinski, said in an interview on RMF FM radio that his party had won and would try to build a government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The exit poll showed 248 seats, meaning a majority in parliament, going to Civic Coalition, Third Way and the Left together.

The electoral commission has said it expects to report the final result early on Tuesday.