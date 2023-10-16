Australian watchdog fines X over lack of transparency on tackling child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Australian watchdog fines X over lack of transparency on tackling child abuse

By Press Association
Australia’s online safety watchdog has fined X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to explain how it tackles child sexual exploitation on the social media platform (AP)
Australia’s online safety watchdog has fined X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – 610,500 Australian dollars (around £316,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.

Australia’s eSafety Commission describes itself as the world’s first government agency dedicated to keeping people safe online.

The commission issued legal transparency notices early this year to X and other platforms questioning what they were doing to tackle a proliferation of child sexual exploitation, sexual extortion and the livestreaming of child sexual abuse.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said X and Google had not complied with the notices because both companies had failed to adequately respond to a number of questions.

The platform renamed X by its new owner Elon Musk was the worst offender, providing no answers to some questions including how many staff remained on the trust and safety team that worked on preventing harmful and illegal content since Mr Musk took over, Ms Inman Grant said.

“I think there’s a degree of defiance there,” Ms Inman Grant said.

“If you’ve got a basic HR (human resources) system or payroll, you’ll know how many people are on each team,” she added.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Mr Musk completed his acquisition of the company in October last year, he drastically cut costs and shed thousands of jobs.

X could challenge the fine in the Australian federal court. But the court could also impose a fine of up to 780,000 Australian dollars (£404,000) per day backdated to March, when the commission first found the platform had not complied with the transparency notice.

The commission would continue to pressure X through notices to become more transparent, Ms Inman Grant said.

“They can keep stonewalling and we’ll keep fining them,” she said.

The commission issued Google with a formal warning for providing “generic responses to specific questions”, a statement said.

Google regional director Lucinda Longcroft said the company had developed a range of technologies to proactively detect, remove and report child sexual abuse material.

“Protecting children on our platforms is the most important work we do,” Ms Longcroft said in a statement.

“Since our earliest days we have invested heavily in the industrywide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material,” she added.