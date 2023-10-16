Hezbollah destroys Israeli cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Hezbollah destroys Israeli cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars

By Press Association
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said it has started destroying CCTV cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rises in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video showing snipers shooting at and destroying cameras on five points along the Lebanon-Israel border, including one outside the Israeli town of Metula.

The militant group appears to want to prevent the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange that left at least seven people dead, including four Hezbollah fighters, on the Lebanese side.

Since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops, tension has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border.

A black religious flag, right, with Arabic words reading 'Oh Hussein', planted by Hezbollah fighters is seen on the fence of an Israeli army position
A black religious flag, right, with Arabic words reading ‘Oh Hussein’, planted by Hezbollah fighters is seen on the fence of an Israeli army position (Hussein Malla/AP)

Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles on Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies who fought a month-long war, in the summer of 2006, which ended in a draw.

Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war against Israel and, earlier this month, US President Joe Biden warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict and has sent American warships to the region and vowed full support for Israel.

Hezbollah politician Hassan Fadlallah said on Sunday that the group is ready for all possibilities, adding: “We don’t want to reveal what the next step is.”

He said Hezbollah’s next step “is tied to what is going on in Gaza”.

A fire burns on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon after explosions on Sunday
A fire burns on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon after explosions on Sunday (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna has arrived in Beirut, where she will meet officials to discuss border tensions.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said the country’s politically paralysed government has been scrambling to ease tensions along its southern border with Israel and avoid dragging the tiny country into a new war.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military ordered people living in 28 communities near the Lebanese border to evacuate.

The military order affects communities within 1.2 miles of the border.

Hezbollah has said the increased strikes are a warning and do not mean the group has decided to go to war.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday it has sent two shipments of medical supplies to Beirut in preparation for potential escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.