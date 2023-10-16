Request for Trump gagging order may be too broad, says judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Request for Trump gagging order may be too broad, says judge

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has pushed back against defence claims that a proposed gagging order would unfairly censor the Republican’s political speech, but she also suggested prosecutors’ request could be too broad.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is considering a request to impose the narrow order aimed at reining in Trump’s rhetoric about potential witnesses, prosecutors and others involved in the case in Washington DC.

In seeking the order, special counsel Jack Smith’s team has accused the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner of using online attacks to try to undermine public confidence in the justice system and taint the jury pool.

Trump’s lawyer John Lauro accused prosecutors of “seeking to censor a political candidate in the middle of a campaign”, but the judge hit back that Trump “does not have a right to say and do exactly as he pleases”.

“You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn’t,” Judge Chutkan said. “We’re not talking about censorship here. We’re talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case.”

The judge, who was appointed by Barack Obama, repeatedly warned Trump’s lawyer to keep politics out of the courtroom, and she cut him off when he suggested the case was politically motivated. “Obviously you have an audience other than me in mind,” she told him.

Judge Chutkan, however, told prosecutors she has “some concerns” about the breadth of the order they are seeking.

Prosecutor Molly Gaston told her that Trump’s lawyers are arguing their client is “above the law” and not subject to the same rules as other defendants.

Ms Gaston said Trump knows his posts “motivate people to threaten others”, and she argued they can not only pollute the jury pool but also chill witnesses.

“We have no interest in stopping the defendant from running for office or defending his reputation, nor does our proposed order do this,” she said.

Judge Tanya Chutkan
Judge Tanya Chutkan (Administrative Office of the US/AP)

Mr Lauro said Trump had not violated his pre-trial conditions, and those were enough to keep him in check for the future, telling the judge: “What you have put in place is working.”

Chutkan burst out laughing, saying: “I’m going to have to take issue with that,” and reciting a slew of Trump remarks about the jury pool in Washington, Mr Smith and his staff and others.

She also read aloud statements Trump made about her, deriding her as a “radical Obama hack”.

Although she said she is “less concerned” about statements he made about her, she added that his free speech does not extend to language that knowingly invites threats and harassment of “people who are simply doing their jobs”.

The gagging order proposal underscores the unprecedented complexities of prosecuting Trump, who has made the line of attack central to his campaign, and it presents the biggest test yet for Judge Chutkan, who must balance Trump’s right to defend himself publicly with the need to protect the integrity of the case.

While ending the stream of Trump’s harsh language may make the case easier to manage, it could also fuel his claims of political persecution. His campaign has already seized on the proposed order in fundraising appeals, and he has falsely characterised it as an attempt to prevent him from criticising President Joe Biden.

Trump’s defence has called the gagging order request unconstitutional and a “desperate effort at censorship”.