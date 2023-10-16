Gareth Southgate not letting jeers affect selection as he backs Jordan Henderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate not letting jeers affect selection as he backs Jordan Henderson

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson was booed at Wembley (Simon Marper/PA)
Gareth Southgate vowed not to let a “popularity contest” sway his selections as the England boss threw his full support behind Jordan Henderson days after the stand-in skipper was jeered off at Wembley.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are within touching distance of qualifying for next summer’s finals and will seal their spot in Germany should they avoid defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Wembley will welcome a second sell-out crowd in five days after Friday’s friendly against Australia brought an impressive turnout for what proved to be a largely forgettable 1-0 friendly win.

The main talking point after the match was the reaction for Henderson as the former Liverpool skipper played his first match on home soil since his controversial switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old was jeered when he was substituted in the second half – negativity that Southgate said “defies logic” at the time and a reaction that he underlined on Monday will never impact his decisions.

Asked if he would continue selecting Henderson if the boos continue, Southgate said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team, that give us the best chance of winning, unless there’s something that I feel is not appropriate.

Jordan Henderson was jeered when he was substituted in the second half
“In this instance, people may disagree with Jordan’s stance or decision given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community.

“But I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him. I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.

“We would like all the fans behind us. We’re a stronger team if the supporters are with us and wholeheartedly supporting the team. That’s the connection we’ve had over a long period of time now.

“We’ll assess Jordan like every other player. But if I just select on a popularity contest, then our team would look very, very different.”

Southgate also explained Friday’s comments saying that he did not understand why Henderson received a negative reaction, clarifying he was talking more broadly about backing England players.

“Hopefully what I explained at the start would explain why I said I don’t understand it, in that I don’t understand why we would boo our own team,” he said.

“What I do understand is that people would feel that the decision Jordan made to go and play there doesn’t align with his strong support of the LGBTQ community in the past.

“I’ve not seen him comment anywhere differently. I don’t believe he’s an individual whose values and principles have changed.

Gareth Southgate
“And I would back him against pretty much everybody in the country in terms of what he stands for, what he believes in.

“But I accept the decision to go and play there doesn’t align with that. He understands that, he accepts that, but, I repeat, when we’re playing for England, I feel as if everybody should be behind the team.

“But if people choose not to be, then we have to deal with it.”

Southgate says he will always defend the likes of Henderson and oft-derided Harry Maguire, given their long-standing roles in a team that needs strength and unity.

The England team backed the latter after he was mocked mercilessly by Scotland fans last month and Kyle Walker showed his support for Henderson after jeers from their own fans on Friday.

Kyle Walker
“It’s not nice to hear,” the experienced right-back said. “I’ve known Jordan since probably the age of nine, when we played Sheffield United v Sunderland.

“To see what he’s done for the country for so many years and what he does around the team as well, as we know him.

“It’s a family in there and we spend (time) together in a hotel and he’s a big part of the togetherness and keeping the group together.

“He’s making sure that everyone feels welcome, when new players come in or people step in.

“It’s obviously not nice hear, but people are entitled to their opinions. But I fully back Jordan, his decision and what he’s had to do.”