Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in Brussels and the second-highest level across the rest of the nation after two Swedish people were shot dead in the capital.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo suggested the attack was linked to “terrorism” and convened an emergency meeting of senior cabinet ministers.

“I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to the international uproar over the Israel-Hamas war.

“A horrible shooting in Brussels, and the perpetrator is actively being tracked down,” said interior minister Annelies Verlinden, adding that she was joining government talks at the National Crisis Centre.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.

A police official said the two victims were Swedes.

The Swedish national football team’s match against Belgium three miles away at the Heysel Stadium later in the evening was abandoned after the attack.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene of the shooting, and sealed off the immediate neighbourhood.

She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the Israel-Hamas war which has heightened tension in several European nations.

At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to international drug trafficking.