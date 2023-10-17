Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

By Press Association
A boat is stuck in the Rio Negro during a drought (Edmar Barros/AP)
One of the Amazon river’s largest tributaries has reached its lowest level since official measurements began 121 years ago.

The level of the Rio Negro at the Brazilian city of Manaus confirms part of the world’s largest rainforest is suffering its worst drought, little more than two years after its most significant flooding.

Monday’s water level in the city’s port went as low as 13.5 metres, compared to the record level of 30.02 metres in June 2021.

The Rio Negro drains about 10% of the Amazon basin and is the world’s sixth largest by water volume.

Boats and houseboats are stuck in a dry area of the Rio Negro (Edmar Barros/AP)

The Madeira, another main tributary of the Amazon, has also recorded historically low levels which have halted the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam, Brazil´s fourth largest.

Low river levels throughout the Amazon have left hundreds of riverside communities isolated and struggling to get access to drinkable water, as well as disrupting commercial navigation which supplies Manaus.

With a population of two million, Manaus is the largest city and capital of Amazonas, the state hit hardest by the drought with 55 of 62 municipalities entering states of emergency due to the severe drought in September.

Manaus and other nearby cities are also suffering from high temperatures and heavy smoke from nearby man-caused fires for deforestation and pasture clearance while the drought is the likely cause of dozens of river dolphin deaths in Tefe Lake, near the Amazon River.

This is a startling contrast to July 2021, when the Rio Negro waters took over part of the Manaus downtown area, ruining crops of hundreds of riverine communities, for about three months.

View of houses flooded by the waters of the Rio Negro in Manaus in June 2021 (AP)

Philip Fearnside, an American researcher at the Brazilian National Institute of Amazonian Research, said he expects the situation to deteriorate as surface water in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is warmer than during the “Godzilla” El Nino of 2015-2016 and expanding.

In the Amazon, these Pacific warmings primarily lead to droughts in the northern part of the region.

A warm water patch in the tropical North Atlantic Ocean is causing drought in the southern part of the Amazon, similar to what happened in 2005 and 2010, according to researchers.

“The forecast is for the start of the rains to be delayed compared to normal, and for a drier-than-normal rainy season,” Mr Fearnside said.

“This could result not only in extreme low water this year, but also low levels in 2024.

“Until the rainy season begins in the basin, the situation that is already underway should worsen.”