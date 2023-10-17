Man suspected of killing two Swedes in Brussels shot dead by police

A man suspected of killing two Swedish nationals in Brussels overnight has been shot dead by police and a weapon has been recovered, Belgium’s interior minister said.

Annelies Verlinden told VRT radio that “we have the good news that we found the individual”.

Amateur videos posted on social media of Monday’s attack showed a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest pull up on a scooter, take out a large weapon and open fire on passers by before chasing them into a building to gun them down.

Authorities had been searching for a 45-year-old suspected Tunisian extremist who was known to police and was living in Belgium illegally.