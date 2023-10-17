Goldman Sachs sees earnings plunge by a third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Goldman Sachs sees earnings plunge by a third

By Press Association
Goldman Sachs has reported a fall in earnings (Richard Drew/AP)
Goldman Sachs has reported that its third-quarter earnings fell by 33% due to muted market conditions that meant fewer deals for the US-based investment bank.

The bank also saw a notable rise in expenses in the quarter, as the bank had to write down its investment in lending platform GreenSky as well as its property investments.

The New York-based firm had earnings of 2.06 billion dollars (£1.7bn), or 5.47 dollars (£4.50) a share, down from a profit of 3.07 billion (£2.5bn) dollars, or 8.25 dollars (£6.79) a share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had low expectations for Goldman this quarter, with sluggish markets and the firm announcing earlier this year that it was pulling out of its nascent consumer lending business. The bank is selling off its GreenSky business, which the bank had to write off this quarter.

“We’re confident that the work we’re doing now provides us a much stronger platform for 2024,” said David Solomon, chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Goldman has struggled in the past year as fewer businesses have sought to do deals amid higher inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, and market conditions have been tougher this year compared to last.

The bank saw a 1% rise in investment banking revenues from last year while its trading business of bonds, currencies and commodities was down 6% in the period. Equities trading was up 8%.

The bank’s return on equity, a measurement on how well an investment bank is performing with the assets they hold, was 7.1% in the quarter. Historically in the past decade or so, banks like Goldman aim to get that measure above 10%.