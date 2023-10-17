Donald Trump returns to civil fraud trial in New York

Former US president Donald Trump has returned to a New York City court to be a spectator at the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, renewing his claims that the case is a baseless and politically targeted distraction from his 2024 campaign.

After attending the trial’s first three days earlier this month, the Republican front-runner initially planned a return to coincide with testimony by Michael Cohen, his lawyer turned foe.

But Mr Cohen’s planned appearance was delayed until at least next week.

New York attorney general Letitia James’ lawsuit against Mr Trump alleges that he and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth in paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing, says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on the financial statements amounted to telling banks and other recipients to check the numbers out for themselves.

“We built a great company — a lot of cash, it’s got a lot of great assets, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world,” he said as he headed into court, dismissing the lawsuit as “a witch hunt by a radical lunatic attorney general”.

The attorney general, a Democrat, started investigating Mr Trump in 2019 after Mr Cohen testified to Congress that the billionaire politician had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets to gain favourable loan terms and tax benefits. She did not comment as she arrived on Tuesday.

Mr Cohen said on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is not dodging Mr Trump. In a text message, he said he has an “incredibly painful” medical condition but anticipates testifying as soon as the pain subsides.

“When I do testify, I am certain Donald will be in attendance, sitting with his lawyers at the defendant’s table,” Mr Cohen wrote.

Instead of Mr Cohen, Mr Trump’s courtroom visit was overlapping with the resumption of testimony from his company’s assistant controller, Donna Kidder.

State lawyers on Tuesday are also expected to call Jack Weisselberg, the son of former long-time Trump Organisation finance chief Allen Weisselberg. The son arranged financing for Mr Trump while an executive at Ladder Capital.

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team (Andrew Kelly/pool photo via AP)

During his first visit to the court earlier this month, Mr Trump said the trial was a scam, and accused Ms James of attempting to hurt his chances of re-election in 2024.

Mr Trump recapped his various criticisms of the case and about Judge Arthur Engoron, a Democrat who is hearing the case without jurors. The suit was brought under a state law that does not allow for a jury.

Mr Trump used his Truth Social media platform early on Tuesday to blast Judge Engoron as radical and “highly political”, but the former president took a more temperate tone outside the judge’s courtroom doors a few hours later.

Mr Trump said that he had come to like and respect the judge but believed that Democrats were “pushing him around like a pinball”.

After Mr Trump maligned a key court staffer on social media during the trial’s first days, the judge called him into a closed-door meeting and issued a limited gag order, warning participants in the case not to smear members of his staff. The judge also ordered Mr Trump to delete the post.

Mr Trump’s return to court comes a day after the judge in his Washington DC election interference criminal case imposed a narrow gag order barring the former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and court staff.

In a pre-trial decision in the New York civil case last month, Judge Engoron resolved the top claim, ruling that Mr Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Mr Trump’s assets and net worth on his financial statements.

As punishment, the judge ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling for now.

The trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.