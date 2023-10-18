Man Utd miss chance to secure Champions League football after losing in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd miss chance to secure Champions League football after losing in Paris

By Press Association
Manchester United lost in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United lost in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United failed to reach the Champions League group stage after a 3-1 defeat in the second leg of their qualifier at Paris St Germain.

A 47th-minute equaliser from Lisa Naalsund gave the Women’s Super League side hope but Lieke Martens’ second of the game and another from Sandy Baltimore saw the French team prevail 4-2 on aggregate.

Leah Galton had a goal disallowed controversially and Ella Toone hit the woodwork as United battled to the end but PSG held on.

The hosts started strongly and looked like taking the lead after 10 minutes when Tabitha Chawinga, goalscorer in the first leg, rounded Mary Earps but shot tamely and Maya Le Tissier cleared.

Mary Earps
Mary Earps was beaten three times in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

The opener came eight minutes later. This time Earps did well to deny Chawinga but could do little as Martens pounced on the rebound and curled past the United keeper.

United tried to reply quickly with Geyse teeing up Naalsund in the box but the Norwegian could not take the chance and the visitors had a let-off when Martens headed over.

Marc Skinner’s side went close before the break when Geyse combined with Toone but the England international failed to make clean contact and pulled her shot wide.

United did get themselves back into the game soon after the restart when Geyse again found space and Naalsund was on hand to turn home from in front of goal.

Yet it was to prove a shortlived response as PSG quickly went up the other end and regained the lead.

Lisa Naalsund
Lisa Naalsund had given United hope (David Davies/PA)

Martens again did the damage, grabbing her second from close range following more good work by Chawinga.

United searched for a second equaliser but Katarzyna Kiedrzynek saved from Hannah Blundell and Geyse.

PSG took a firm grip on the tie just before the hour as winger Baltimore outran Blundell and chipped Earps from a tight angle.

Still United fought on and Katie Zelem drew another save from Kiedrzynek from a free-kick.

Galton then headed the ball into the net but the effort was ruled out for a soft foul on Kiedrzynek, who required treatment after colliding with the United player.

Toone struck the post with a spectacular effort in stoppage time but it was not United’s night.