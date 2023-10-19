Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods

By Press Association
A man walks his dog in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday (Michael Probst/AP)
A man walks his dog in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday (Michael Probst/AP)

Northern Europe is braced for bad weather including gale-force winds from the east, with authorities saying flooding could cause major problems in inland Danish waters and in the Baltic Sea.

Danish broadcaster TV2 said it will likely be the worst flooding in 110 years, and the Danish Meteorological Institute said waves could reach 13 feet along east-facing coasts.

In the UK, the Met Office issued a red alert for parts of Scotland, warning of “exceptional rainfall” on Thursday and Friday, while in Ireland, Storm Babet brought flooding to several towns and villages, with some areas remaining under water and without power.

In Denmark, residents scrambled to place sandbags along exposed areas.

In Assens on the central island of Funen, the Danish Emergency Management Agency was deploying huge rubber tubes in the harbour to counter rising water levels, TV2 said.

Jacob Nissen and Christian Mikkelsen, right, secure their summer house at Sonderballe Strand near Haderslev, southern Denmark
Jacob Nissen and Christian Mikkelsen, right, secure their summer house at Sonderballe Strand near Haderslev, southern Denmark (Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Southern Denmark police urged people along the east coast to leave exposed areas if the weather predictions remain, saying cottages, harbours and other places could be flooded.

Several ferry lines between Danish islands were suspended, as were ferries to Rostock in northern Germany and to Oslo.

In Germany, authorities warned of high water in bays in Schleswig-Holstein, south of the Denmark border, until mid-Saturday.

Employees from The Danish Emergency Management Agency prepare for the storm to arrive at Sonderballe Strand near Haderslev
Employees from The Danish Emergency Management Agency prepare for the storm to arrive at Sonderballe Strand near Haderslev (Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Authorities also warned of high water in the next two days on the Baltic Sea coast of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s northernmost state, with water levels of up to 6.6 feet above average possible in the inlet where the city of Flensburg is located.

Some ferries to the North Sea islands of Foehr and Amrum were delayed or cancelled, German news agency dpa reported.

Norwegian meteorologists said a strong low-pressure area over Great Britain combined with high pressure over northern Scandinavia is creating strong east-northeasterly winds, with ”very strong gusts” expected to hit southern Norway from the east.