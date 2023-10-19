Italy ‘violated rights of residents near Naples over refuse crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Italy ‘violated rights of residents near Naples over refuse crisis’

By Press Association
People walk past uncollected rubbish in Naples, Italy, in 2010 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)
People walk past uncollected rubbish in Naples, Italy, in 2010 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)

Italy violated the human rights of residents living in and around Naples by failing to manage a 15-year refuse and pollution crisis that contributed to higher mortality rates from cancer in the area, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

The preliminary verdict announced on Thursday from the Strasbourg-based court is the second major one in recent years to find that Italy’s failure to collect, treat and dispose of tonnes of waste in the Campania region adversely affected residents’ personal wellbeing.

Residents of the area have long complained about adverse health effects from the dumping, which has poisoned the underground wells irrigating the farmland providing vegetables for much of Italy’s centre and south.

The area is known as the “land of fires” because the accumulated waste is commonly burned, spewing toxic fumes for miles.

Authorities say at least some of the contamination is due to the local Camorra mob’s multibillion-pound racket in disposing of hazardous waste.

Uncollected reuse is piled up on a sidewalk in Naples, Italy, in 2010
Uncollected reuse is piled up on a sidewalk in Naples, Italy, in 2010 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)

The Strasbourg court did not identify who was behind the solid waste crisis under study in Caserta and San Nicola la Strada and the pollution at a landfill.

The court found that Italy violated residents’ rights during a state of emergency over the refuse crisis from 1994-2009 by failing to take measures to protect their private and family rights.

The 19 claimants had presented the court with government-commissioned studies on the health impacts of the resulting pollution over the years.

The studies found that the risk of mortality associated with a host of cancers — tumours of the stomach, liver, kidney and lung, among others — as well as heart malformations were higher in the provinces of Naples and Caserta than the rest of the region, the ECHR judgement reported.

The verdict, known as a chamber judgment, is not yet final.

Both sides have three months to ask for the case to be heard by the court’s grand chamber.

Once a final ruling is reached, Italy would have to submit an action plan outlining how it intends to implement the findings.

As a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, Italy is legally obliged to implement the court’s rulings.