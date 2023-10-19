In Pictures: Myanmar lake festival resumes after three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Myanmar lake festival resumes after three years

By Press Association
Inntha ethnic people row on a long boat in a procession carrying Buddha images to a monastery during the pagoda festival (Thein Zaw/AP)
One of the most colourful festivals in the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, involving scores of rowed boats and a spectacular gold-gilded barge, is being celebrated this month after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic and violent political instability.

Inle is famous for its fishermen, who practice a unique style of rowing while standing with one leg wrapped around a single oar(Thein Zaw/AP)

The venue is Inle Lake in southern Shan state, about 260 miles northeast of Yangon.

Inntha ethnic people row on a long boat in a procession carrying Buddha images to a monastery during the pagoda festival in Inlay Lake, southern Shan State, Myanmar, on Thursday (Thein Zaw/AP)

Inle, the country’s second-largest freshwater lake and a popular tourist attraction year-round, is famous for its fishermen from the Intha ethnic minority who practice a unique style of rowing while standing with one leg wrapped around a single oar.

Their skills are full display during the annual Phaung Daw Oo pagoda festival, which lasts almost three weeks (Thein Zaw/AP)
A large boat carrying Buddha images crosses the Inlay Lake (Thein Zaw/AP)

The fishermen row their boats to pull the Karaweik barge, an ornate vessel with a golden image of a mythical bird at its bow that carries four statues of Buddha to tour 21 villages around the lake so that people can pay homage to them.

Local people sit in their boat to watch proceedings (Thein Zaw/AP)

The festivities also include leg-rowing boat races with each boat carrying 40-100 rowers.

Locals watch from their house (Thein Zaw/AP)
Locals drive boats on Inlay Lake (Thein Zaw/AP)

Hundreds of local residents on Thursday observed the activities from small craft on the lake, and more from onshore.

The festival is being celebrated despite armed conflict across much of Myanmar, as the army seeks to quash resistance to its takeover in February 2021 that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Opponents of army rule urged people not to attend the festival because the military could use it as a propaganda to claim that the country is back to normal under its control (Thein Zaw/AP)

Thousands of people have died in the conflict and more than a million have been uprooted by army offensives.

There were no incidents reported at the festival, where security was tight, but very few foreign tourists attended (Thein Zaw/AP)