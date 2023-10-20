Prosecutors tell judge Donald Trump is ‘not above the law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecutors tell judge Donald Trump is ‘not above the law’

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump, accompanied by members of his legal team, comments outside a civil business fraud trial in New York on Wednesday (Seth Wenig/AP)
Former President Donald Trump, accompanied by members of his legal team, comments outside a civil business fraud trial in New York on Wednesday (Seth Wenig/AP)

Federal prosecutors said Donald Trump is “not above the law” as they urged a judge to reject the former president’s efforts to dismiss charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Lawyers for Mr Trump had asked US district judge Tanya Chutkan earlier this month to throw out the federal election subversion case, arguing he was immune from prosecution for actions he took while fulfilling his duties as president.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team responded in papers filed on Thursday that there is nothing in the Constitution, or in court precedent, to support the idea Mr Trump or any other former president cannot be prosecuted for criminal conduct committed while in the White House.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump

Prosecutors wrote: “The defendant is not above the law. He is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans, including members of Congress, federal judges, and everyday citizens.”

If defence lawyers fail to persuade Ms Chutkan, they will have the opportunity to press their arguments before a federal appeals court or, ultimately, a Supreme Court with a clear conservative majority.

The latest legal move comes as lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges over efforts to overturn Mr Trump’s loss in the 2020 US election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant to reach a deal with prosecutors.

Ms Powell, who was charged alongside Mr Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial.

Mr Trump was charged in August in a four-count indictment in federal court in Washington with scheming to overturn the election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in the run-up to January 6 2021, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in a violent but failed effort to halt the transfer of power.

Georgia Election Indictment
Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump (AP)

The Supreme Court has held that presidents are immune from civil liability for actions related to their official duties but it has never addressed the question of whether that immunity shields a president from criminal prosecution.

Mr Trump’s defence lawyers have seized on the absence of rulings to make the case that he must be considered exempt from prosecution, arguing that the the actions he’s accused of taking fall within the bounds of the presidency.

But prosecutors rejected that argument on multiple grounds, saying the steps Mr Trump took to stay in power — including by advancing false claims of voter fraud in an effort to block the formal counting of electoral votes — are well outside Oval Office duties and responsibilities.

They also said Mr Trump’s claims of immunity directly conflict with the nation’s Constitution, which allows for the criminal prosecution of a president for “acts committed during — and ultimately resulting in the president’s removal from — the presidency.”

“The defendant, however, would turn the Impeachment Judgment Clause on its head and have the Court read it as a sweeping grant of immunity that forbids criminal prosecution in the absence of a Senate conviction — which, among other things, would effectively preclude any form of accountability for a president who commits crimes at the end of his term of office,” prosecutors said.

The case, currently set for trial on March 4, 2024, is one of four criminal prosecutions that the former president is facing.