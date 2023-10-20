Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announces separation from partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announces separation from partner

By Press Association
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has separated from her partne rAndrea Giambruno (AP)
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has announced she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together.

In a statement posted on social media, Ms Meloni said her relationship with Andrea Giambruno had ended.

She said their paths had diverged “for some time”.

The announcement came after Mr Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues.

Giorgia Meloni
Ms Meloni shared the news in a social media post (AP)

An Italian satirical news programme, Striscia La Notizia, aired two nights’ worth of programming on Mr Giambruno this week, using backstage clips and audio.

Striscia is a primetime programme of the Mediaset broadcaster of the late Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is a junior partner in Ms Meloni’s government.

This week marks the first anniversary of Ms Meloni’s government, Italy’s first headed by a woman and its first hard-right-led administration since the end of the Second World War.

Ms Meloni, who was raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family, and Mr Giambruno share a seven-year-old daughter, Ginevra.

Giorgia Meloni
Ms Meloni and her former partner have a seven-year-old daughter (AP)

The Premier had previously described Mr Giambruno as a “fantastic” and very present father who complemented her in caring for their daughter.

In her 2021 memoir I Am Giorgia, she said Mr Giambruno would not balk if she was working and he had to step in, though she complained that he was messier than she was.

In her statement, Ms Meloni thanked Mr Giambruno for their relationship and daughter and said she would defend their friendship.

“And I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine,” she added.

Ms Meloni also hit back at the media coverage that preceded her announcement, blasting “all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home”.