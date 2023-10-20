Jim Jordan to try again for US speaker role – but Republicans will not back him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Jordan to try again for US speaker role – but Republicans will not back him

By Press Association
Jim Jordan is seeking a third vote (AP)
Jim Jordan is seeking a third vote (AP)

Congressman Jim Jordan is expected to try a third vote to become US house speaker, even as his Republican colleagues warned the key Donald Trump ally that their support cannot be gained by any more threats or promises.

The US house of representatives is scheduled to convene on Friday, but Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the party’s fractured majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of congress that has been languishing since hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker at the start of the month.

Mr Jordan has scheduled an early morning press conference ahead of the session.

After two failed votes, Mr Jordan’s third attempt at the house gavel is not expected to end in success either.

Capitol painting
The Ohio congressman, a top Donald Trump ally, is looking to be the new house speaker, in Washington DC (AP)

In fact, Friday is likely to produce an even worse tally for the fiery judiciary committee chairman – in large part because more centrist rank-and-file Republicans are revolting over the hardball tactics being used to win their votes.

They say they have been bombarded with harassing phone calls, and some even reported death threats.

Mr Jordan, a founder of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said: “I’m still running for speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race.”

But more than two weeks into the stalemate that has shut down the US house, leaving a seat of American democracy severely hobbled at a time of challenges at home and abroad, the house Republican majority appears to have no idea how to end the political turmoil and get back to work.

“He doesn’t have the votes to be speaker,” Republican representative Carlos Gimenez said after a meeting late on Thursday when Mr Jordan sought to hear them out and shore up support.

The holdouts want “nothing” from Mr Jordan, Mr Gimenez said, adding that some of the legislators in the meeting simply called on Mr Jordan to drop out of the race.

One extraordinary idea to give the interim speaker pro tempore, Patrick McHenry, more powers for the next several months to at least bring the house back into session and conduct crucial business was swiftly rejected by Mr Jordan’s own ultra-conservative allies.

Mr Jordan had backed the temporary speaker plan as a way to allow more time to shore up support in his own reach for the gavel.

“Asinine,” commented Chip Roy, a leader of the Freedom Caucus.

Next steps remain uncertain as frustrated Republicans predict the house could essentially stay closed for the foreseeable future – perhaps until the mid-November deadline for congress to approve funding or risk a federal government shutdown.

Jim Jordan
Mr Jordan insists he will get the vote over the line – but faces deepening opposition within his own party (AP)

“We’re trying to figure out if there’s a way we can get back with a Republican-only solution,” said veteran legislator Tom Cole.

“That’s what normal majorities do. What this majority has done is prove it’s not a normal majority.”

What was clear was that Mr Jordan’s path to become House speaker was almost certainly collapsing.

Representative John Rutherford said: “It’s not going to happen.”

After a first failed vote on Tuesday, Mr Jordan lost rather than gained ground on a crucial second ballot on Wednesday, opposed by 22 Republicans – two more than the day before.

Many view the Ohio congressman as too extreme for a central seat of US power, second in line to the presidency.

“One thing I cannot stomach or support is a bully,” said a statement from Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, who voted against Mr Jordan on the second ballot and said she received “credible death threats”.

With Republicans in majority control of the House, by 221-212, it appears there are no Republican candidates who can win a clear majority, 217 votes, to become speaker.