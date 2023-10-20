Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

By Press Association
Alex Jones (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)
A US judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than 1.1 billion dollars (£906 million) to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

The decision is another significant defeat for Jones after juries in Texas and Connecticut punished him over spreading falsehoods about the nation’s deadliest school shooting.

US District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston, Texas, issued the ruling on Thursday.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and more recent financial documents submitted by his lawyers put his personal net worth around 14 million dollars (£11.5 million), but Judge Lopez ruled that those protections do not apply over findings of “wilful and malicious” conduct.

“The families are pleased with the court’s ruling that Jones’s malicious conduct will find no safe harbour in the bankruptcy court,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families.

The permanent Sandy Hook Memorial
The permanent Sandy Hook Memorial (Alamy/AP)

“As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions into the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy.”

After 26 people were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, Jones made a false conspiracy theory a centrepiece of his programming on his flagship Infowars show.

He told his audience last year he was “officially out of money” and has asked them to shop on his Infowars website to help keep him on the air.

But his personal spending topped 93,000 dollars (£76,000) in July alone, including thousands on meals and entertainment, according to his monthly financial reports in the bankruptcy case.

The spending stuck a nerve with Sandy Hook families as they have yet to collect any of the money juries awarded them.

Sandy Hook families won nearly the 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) in judgments against Jones last year in lawsuits over repeated promotion of a false theory that the school shooting never happened.

The amount of money Jones owes Sandy Hook families could grow. Another lawsuit is pending in Texas, brought by the parents of six-year-old Noah Pozner, one of the children killed in the attack. A trial date has not yet been set.

Relatives of the victims testified at the trials about being harassed and threatened by Jones’s believers, who sent threats and even confronted grieving families in person, accusing them of being “crisis actors” whose children never existed.