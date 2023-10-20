White House details £86bn funding request for Israel, Ukraine and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
White House details £86bn funding request for Israel, Ukraine and more

By Press Association
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
The White House has released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defence manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the Mexico border.

The total cost of the supplemental funding request was pegged at just over 105 billion dollars (£86 billion). President Joe Biden hopes Congress will move urgently on the legislation, and made the case for deepening US support for its allies during a rare Oval Office address on Thursday night.

The Democratic president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on Friday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s attack on Israel represent a “global inflection point”.

  • 61.4 billion dollars (£50.6 billion) for Ukraine
  • 14.3 billion dollars (£11.8 billion) for Israel

“This budget request is critical to advancing America’s national security and ensuring the safety of the American people,” Mr Sullivan said.

However, next steps are in doubt while the House of Representatives remains in chaos with the Republican majority unable to choose a new speaker. Representative Jim Jordan, a close ally of Donald Trump, is still pushing to run the chamber, an effort that has led to frayed nerves and bruised relations on Capitol Hill.

Even if Republicans can sort out their leadership drama, Mr Biden will face resistance to his plans. He is hopeful that combining several different issues, from border security to countering China’s influence, will foster a political coalition that can move the legislation forward.

But there is equal potential for the entire package to get bogged down in policy debates, especially when it comes to immigration, a historically contentious topic.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, suggested it would be hypocritical for Republicans to oppose Mr Biden’s proposal after complaining about lax border management.

Shalanda Young
Shalanda Young (Susan Walsh/AP)

“We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act,” she said. “As we’ve said repeatedly, Congress needs to take action to provide sufficient resources for the border.”

Although there was a lull in migrant arrivals to the US after the start of new asylum restrictions in May, illegal crossings topped a daily average of more than 8,000 last month.

The White House wants roughly 14 billion dollars (£11 billion) for measures including boosting the number of border agents, installing new inspection machines to detect fentanyl and increasing staffing to process asylum cases.

The biggest line item in the supplemental funding request is 61.4 billion dollars (£50.6 billion) to support Ukraine. Some of that money will go to replenishing Pentagon stockpiles of weapons that have already been provided.

“The world is closely watching what Congress does next,” Mr Sullivan said.

Israel would receive 14.3 billion dollars (£11.8 billion) in assistance under the proposal. The majority would help with air and missile defence systems.