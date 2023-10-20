House Republicans reject Jim Jordan’s third bid to be named speaker

Jim Jordan has failed badly in a third attempt to be named speaker of the US House of Representatives, rejected by even more Republicans from the conservative mainstream who warned the ally of Donald Trump that no threats or promises could win their support.

The Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite their fractured majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.

In all, Mr Jordan lost 25 Republican colleagues, leaving him far from the majority needed.