Republicans drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee after three failed votes

Republicans have dropped Jim Jordan as their nominee for the speaker of the US House of Representatives, making the decision during a closed-door session after the ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.

With the impasse in the blocked House deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite their fractured majority, elect a new speaker and return to the work of Congress that has been languishing since hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.

Majority leader Steve Scalise said they are going to “come back and start over” on Monday.

Mr Jordan lost 25 Republican colleagues in Friday’s vote, leaving him far from the majority needed, with the next steps uncertain.