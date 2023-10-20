Trump asks judge to pause gagging order in election case while he pursues appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump asks judge to pause gagging order in election case while he pursues appeal

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)
Donald Trump (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal judge to lift a narrow gagging order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case while the former president pursues a challenge to the ruling aimed at reining in his incendiary rhetoric.

Trump’s legal team wants US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to pause her order issued earlier this week, pending review by higher courts. His lawyers said they will seek an emergency stay from the US District Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit if Judge Chutkan denies their request.

The judge’s order bars the Republican from making statements targeting prosecutors, potential witnesses and court staff.

Trump’s lawyers, who quickly appealed against the ruling to the DC Circuit Court, said in court papers on Friday that he is likely to succeed in his challenge to the order because it is “unsupported by evidence and violates the First Amendment’s most basic precepts”.

Judge Tanya Chutkan
Judge Tanya Chutkan (Administrative Office of the US Courts/AP)

It is the first issue in the case to land in an appeals court, which will decide whether Judge Chutkan went too far in limiting the speech of the Republican presidential primary front-runner over concerns that his online attacks could inspire violence.

In her ruling, Judge Chutkan said Trump is allowed to criticise the Justice Department generally and assert his claims of innocence and his allegations that the case is politically motivated, but she said his statements smearing prosecutors and likely witnesses have crossed a line and could spur his supporters to threaten or harass his targets.

It is the most serious restriction a court has placed on Trump’s rhetoric, which has become a centrepiece of his grievance-filled campaign to return to the White House.

At rallies and in social media posts, Trump has sought to vilify special counsel Jack Smith and others, casting himself as the victim of a politicised justice system working to deny him another term.

Trump has condemned the order as unconstitutional, and has used it to amplify his claims that he is being politically persecuted.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing in the case charging him with illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Prosecutors said Trump’s litany of attacks was already having consequences. They noted that a senior prosecutor on Mr Smith’s team received intimidating communications after being singled out by Trump, and a Texas woman was charged in August with making racist death threats against Judge Chutkan, who is of black and Asian descent, in a phone message left at her chambers.