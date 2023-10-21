Humanitarian aid convoy crosses into Gaza Strip from Egypt

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days before heading into Gaza. An Associated Press reporter saw the trucks entering.

Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the October 7 rampage by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.

(PA Graphics)

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid.

Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.